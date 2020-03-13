Flashback Friday: When Nayanthara broke down on the last day of her film Sri Rama Rajyam; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ahead of her film Sri Rama Rajyam's release, the actress announced taking a break and many assumed this to be her career’s last film.

South Indian actress Nayanthara is currently ruling the box office like a boss with her powerful roles in films. She has made her place in the male-dominated film industry and she makes sure there is no looking back. The stunner has quite a few interesting films in the kitty and the audience can't wait to know what's in stores for them after Bigil and Darbar. However, there was a time when Nayanthara had decided to take a break from the films and this news had left her fans into shock. Ahead of her film Sri Rama Rajyam's release, the actress announced taking a break and many assumed this to be her career’s last film.

In our #FlasbackFriday edition, we bring you a story of Nayanthara when she broke down on the last day of her film, Sri Rama Rajyam. The actress got emotional after the last scene was shot. The entire cast and crew of SRR made sure to make it a special and memorable as they showered her with flowers. They expressed their love for the actress on her farewell. Seeing the love that she received from the team, Nayanthara couldn't control her tears. She also touched director Bapu's feet as the unit wished her luck for her future.

Check out this throwback video below:

Ultimate Nayanthara Quiz: Are you the Lady Superstar’s biggest fan? Take this test and find out

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara in the lead roles, Sri Rama Rajyam released in 2011. Nayantara played Seeta in the film. The Telugu epic devotional film was produced by Yalamanchali Sai Babu under Sri Sai Baba Movies banner. SRR won seven Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, including the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film – (Gold) for the year 2011. She made her comeback to Kollywood two years later in 2013.

Credits :YouTube

Read More