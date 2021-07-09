Flashback Friday: When Nazriya Nazim took the internet by storm with cute dance moves on Vaathi Coming song

Nazriya Nazim had shared a dance video as she grooved to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming song along with her friend. The video is a throwback treat and we are sure fans couldn’t agree any less.

Nazriya Nazim is one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. This Malayali beauty is known for her charming expressions and bubbly roles. Though the actress predominantly works in the Malayalam industry, she has a huge following in the South states, thanks to the OTT platforms. The actress is also an avid social media user, from sharing cute photos with husband Fahadh Faasil to grooving to hit songs, she shares everything on social media. For today’s flashback Friday, we got our eyes on one such post of Nazriya, which is for sure a treat to fans.

A few months ago, when Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was released, she took to social media and shared a video of herself grooving to the popular song Vaathi Coming from the movie. In the video, Nazriya can be seen dancing along with her friend Aleena Alphonse, who is the wife of Premam director Alphonse Putharen. The two of them can be performing the hook step of Vaathi Coming and Nazriya expressions are unmissable. Back then, this dance video of Nazriya set the internet on fire by trending on social media platforms.

Sharing their dance video, Nazriya wrote, "Cuz Vaathi is trending ......why not? @aleenaalphonse (sic)." Composer Anirudh Ravichander's Vaathi Coming song is a chartbuster hit and makes anyone groove to it.

On the work front, Nazriya will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will mark Nazriya's debut in the Tollywood industry. In April, the actress began shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Ante Sundaraniki is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

