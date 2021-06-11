Flashback Friday: When Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR and Ram Charan set the dance floor on fire; VIDEOS

Prabhas let his never before seen side out as he grooved to popular Telugu songs with Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR actor Jr NTR also set the dance floor on fire with crazy dance moves.

Tollywood buddies Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Nani, and Prabhas had a gala time together a couple of years ago at SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya's wedding in Jaipur. It was one of the biggest events of 2018. The big fat wedding was the talk of the town as photos and videos from the event took over social media. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had set the stage on fire with their crazy dance moves. The stars danced their hearts out like never before.

Prabhas let his never before seen side out as he grooved to popular Telugu songs with Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR actor Jr NTR also set the dance floor on fire with crazy dance moves. The boys had the best time of their life together and these throwback videos are proof. One of the highlights of the big fat wedding was Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' bonding. From Prabhas and Anushka Shetty caught candid to groom’s father Rajamouli dancing his heart out during the baarat, the wedding gave us some amazing moments to look for.

SS Rajamouli has now teamed up with Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The film will release this year and it also features Bollywood actors and along with a few international stars in important roles.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has Salaar with Prashanth Neel, an untitled film with Nag Ashwin co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has multi-starrer Adipurush with Om Raut and is looking forward to a grand release of Radhe Shyam. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Also Read: 12 PHOTOS: A sneak peek into Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu's new lavish Mumbai abode

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×