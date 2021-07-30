Flashback Friday: When Radhika Pandit shared a photo with Yash & wondered if they were always in love

With the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash has adherent fans all over the nation. He is popularly known as a Rocking star. Apart from films, Yash is always in the news because of his adorable family. The actor never leaves a moment to spend quality time with his wife Radhika Pandit, his daughter Ayra and his son Yathrav. Although Yash is not much of social media person, his wife Radhika shares often shares cute moments of the family, which go viral in seconds. However, today, we shall go back in time and look at one such photo of Yash and his wife Radhika from their teens.

This photo of Yash and Radhika Pandit from their teens, when they were just friends is too cute to miss out on. In the photo, Yash can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt and Radhika in a black saree. They both look extremely young and cute, though they were just friends and didn't start dating yet. However, Radhika has mentioned that looking at this picture that she and Yash always wonder if they were in love always but didn't realise. How sweet is that right?

Radhika Pandit shared this adorable throwback photo to wish her husband Yash for Valentine's day. She also wrote in the caption, "On this Valentine's day m sharing a special pic with u all.. this picture was taken years ago (2006) when Yash n I were good friends only.. but now looking back at this pic we wonder if there was love n affection deep down, we just weren't aware of!! Happy Valentine's everyone. P.S : my Valentine is on his way here.. guess I wasn't the only one missing him!!." Take a look at the photo here:

The star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story are the cutest as well. They met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokuland and worked together in many films. The couple later got married in December 2016 and have two kids.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas looks dapper in NEW POSTER; Pooja Hegde co starrer to release on Makar Sankranti 2022

On the work front, Yash is currently awaiting the most anticipated film of South, KGF: Chapter, directed by Prashanth Neel, co-starring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The film has been postponed due to coronavirus, a new release date will be announced soon.