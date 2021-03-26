Flashback Friday: When Sai Pallavi had an emotional moment with Prabhudheva on the sets of Maari 2

Sai Pallavi entered the entertainment industry after her participation in the dance reality show titled Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva.

After her transformation as an actor from a reality show contestant, Sai Pallavi has redefined the meaning for the word celebrity. Starting from promoting body positivity to her down to earth personality, Sai Pallavi is a pro when it comes to grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. While we are waiting to see her on the big screens in the upcoming film Virata Parvam, let us look back at an emotional moment that Sai Pallavi had on the sets of Maari 2.

Sharing a photo with Prabhudheva from the sets of Maari 2, Sai Pallavi had a nostalgic moment. She stated that she took part in the dance reality show 'Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva’ on the same sets and got a chance to work with the legendary choreographer 20 years later. She wrote, “When things don’t go the way you wish, remember that if you’ve given your best, life blesses you with something even better. P.S. This pic was taken 10 yrs later in the same set in which we shot “Ungalil yaar adhutha Prabhu Deva”

Also Read: Prabhas sends best wishes to 'brother' Simha ahead of his film Thellavarithe Guruvaram's release; Take a look

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, has two films in her kitty. While one is a romantic drama Love Story with Naga Chaitanya directed by Sekhar Kammula which will be released on April 16, 2021. The other film is Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das in the lead roles. The film will hit the big screens on April 30, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×