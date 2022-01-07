Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan grooved with Prabhudheva and Kichcha Sudeep

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and Prabhudheva is a successful as a director-choreographer. Back in July 2019, these two were captured shaking a led together on Prabhudheva’s most popular song Urvashi Urvashi. These two were accompanied by Kichcha Sudeep and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

All four of them had a blast as they were preparing to shoot for Dabangg 3. The film directed by Prabhudheva, served as prequel to first two films Dabangg and Dabangg 2. Kichcha Sudeep played the antagonist in the film which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. They reprised their respective characters from the original film. Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with his film which released worldwide on 20 December 2019 and took the box office by a storm. The action sequences of the film between Salman khan and Kichcha Sudeepa got special appreciation from all.

Check out the post below:

The team is now geared up for another addition in the Dabangg franchise . Titled Dabangg 4, the film will be directed by Prabhudheva. Also, the film will retain its primary cast with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Salman Khan’s next is likely to be out by June 2022.

In the meantime, reportedly, Salman Khan will also do a cameo appearance as Prem in Aamir Khan’s highly talked about project Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya will also play a crucial part in the film alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.