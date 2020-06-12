  1. Home
Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan, Venkatesh & Rana Daggubati set the dance stage on fire at a wedding party

Salman Khan attended Venkatesh Daggubati's elder daughter Aashritha's sangeet party last year and grooved to his famous 'Jumme Ki Raat' song from film Kick.
Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan, Venkatesh & Rana Daggubati set the dance stage on fire at a wedding partyFlashback Friday: When Salman Khan, Venkatesh & Rana Daggubati set the dance stage on fire at a wedding party
Venkatesh Daggubati's elder daughter Aashritha's wedding took place last year in March and it was one of the biggest events of 2019. The wedding was attended by many celebs from the Telugu film industry. Aashritha got married to her boyfriend Vinayak Reddy in a grand wedding in Jaipur and it was attended by very close friends and family members. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and other close family members were present on Aashritha's big day. Also seen at the wedding party was Bollywood superstar and Venkatesh Daagubati's close friend, Salman Khan

Salman Khan attended that sangeet party and grooved to his famous 'Jumme Ki Raat' song from film Kick. Joining him on stage was no other but Venkatesh. The duo set the stage on fire with their crazy dance moves. The best moment was when Rana Daggubati too joined them and the crowd went berserk. The guests at the sangeet ceremony enjoyed every bit of this special performance by Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati.  Venky later hosted a lavish reception in Hyderabad on March 28 and  Tollywood biggies like Prabhas and others graced the grand evening to bless the couple. 

Check out the throwback video below: 

A few years ago, during an interview, Venkatesh Daggubati opened up about his friendship with Salman Khan. "Salman is like my younger brother. Over the years I have become really close to him and his family. I enjoy the time we spend together talking," Venkatesh said in an interview with HT in 2017. 

On the work front, the Victory hero of Telugu film industry will be seen essaying the lead role in the Telugu remake of Asuran. Reportedly, he will play the lead role in director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming film. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same yet. 

