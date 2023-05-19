Flashback Friday: When Samantha judged Sai Pallavi's dance at reality show: 'Can't take eyes off you'

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses in South cinema. But did you know in her initial days, she participated in a dance reality show and Samantha was a judge for one of the episodes? Yes, when the Gargi actress was a participant in the show, the Yashoda actress attended the show as the guest and judged her performance. The video often does rounds on social media by their fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was awestruck by Sai Pallavi's performance and was seen praising her in the video. She can be heard saying in the video, “When you dance, we can’t take our eyes off of you." To which, Sai Pallavi replies, "Thank you". Well, both the actresses look unrecognisable in the video.

Apart from being a great actor, Sai Pallavi also proved her mettle as an expectational dancer too. She never learned dancing but grew up watching Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Saroj Khan dances. Before her stint as a lead actress with Premam, due to her passion for dance, she participated in a dance reality show Dhee, and also became a finalist. Her dance performances in Rowdy Baby, Saranga Dariya, Vachinde and etc are hugely loved and appreciated by fans.

Watch Samantha and Sai Pallavi's old video from a dance show here:



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Sai Pallavi will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in a yet untitled project, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films. The film will mark Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi's primary collaboration on-screen.

Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Raj and DK, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. She will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK.

