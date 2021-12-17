Flashback Friday: When Samantha nailed the perfect cartwheel & proved she's a fitness queen

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes her craft very seriously. The actor believes in getting into the skin of her character by doing rigorous preparation. Any role played on-screen requires a certain level of fitness and physical training and Samantha believes in keeping her fitness game on point. A great example of Samantha’s dedication to physical well-being can be found in this throwback post by the star. In this Instagram video from 2019, Samantha can be seen performing a cartwheel with the help of her trainer. The post reads as, “Unless you try to do something beyond what you’re already good at you will never grow - A learner”.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in Sukumar’s much talked about project, Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead, the film has released in the theatres today. Samantha performed a special dance number in the film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as female lead. Also, the actress will be a part of romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has penned and directed this comedy outing. Bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film will see Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi playing important parts. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the movie which is expected to hit the silver screens in February 2022.

Check out the throwback video below:

Alongside this, Samantha has signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The South sensation will be essaying a bisexual Tamil woman in the film which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Indian author Timeri N Murari.