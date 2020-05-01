Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan paid surprise visit to Ram Charan on the sets of Bruce Lee The Fighter

Shah Rukh Khan and South Indian Cinema's Jr Megastar Ram Charan had taken social media by storm back in 2015 with their meet up photos in Hyderabad.

Bollywood superstar and South Indian Cinema's Jr Megastar Ram Charan took social media by storm back in 2015 with their meet up photos in Hyderabad. SRK, who was in Hyderabad for the shooting of his film Dilwale, made a surprise visit to Ramoji Film City where Ram Charan was shooting for his film, Bruce Lee The Fighter. Shah Rukh Khan not only had a great time with Ram Charan on the sets but also watched a few rushes of the song and was super impressed by the Telugu star.

Ram Charan, who was overwhelmed with SRK's presence on the sets took to social media and shared a few photos with him from the sets of Bruce Lee The Fighter. Taking to social media in 2015, Ram Charan captioned, "Superb surprise !! #Shahrukhkhan!! on last day of #BruceleeTheFighter shoot.Girls on the sets went crazy.He saw parts of Brucelee title song and loved it !!"

One can see in the photos, Ram Charan chilling with his wife Upasana and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets. Well, SRK is known for his friendly approach and being candid towards his celebrity friends from the film industry and these pictures are a proof.

Check out photos below:

Bruce Lee The Fighter also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Brahmanandam. Released in 2015, the film is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments. Charan played a dual role as Karthik alias Bruce Lee and Intelligence Bureau Officer Vikram Kumar in the film.

