Flashback Friday: When Simbu said Dhanush is his professional enemy though they are friends personally

In this throwback interview, Silambarasan TR had said that he and Dhanush are good friends and they have never seen each other as rivals in personal life.

Silambarasan TR and Dhanush are two of the most popular actors of Kollywood. Starting from their styles to their body language, they both have been trend setters in Tamil Nadu. There was a time when the actors were considered as rivals. However, Silambarasan TR cleared the air during an interview with a TV channel that they both are in fact, good friends. He stated that they both have never fought or had any issues personally.

However, he added that he will consider Dhanush as his ‘enemy’ when it comes to professional life. He added that Dhanush is his competitor and he will always try to give bigger hit films. He added that a healthy competition is needed for both of them to grow bigger in their careers. Talking about his films, STR said, “When Polladhavan became a blockbuster, I was very happy for Dhanush but I also had an urge to do a bigger film”.

Watch the interview here:

Meanwhile, both Silambarasan and Dhanush have a huge lineup of films in their pipelines. Simbu will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. It was revealed recently that his next film Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He is also busy with the shooting of his yet another upcoming film titled Pathu Thala. On the other hand, Dhanush will be next seen on the big screens in Karnan, while his film Jagame Thandhiram will get a direct release on OTT platform. He has a Hollywood film The Gray Man and a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthick Naren in his kitty.

