Flashback Friday: When SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR posed for first RRR trio pic 5 years ago

Today, on March 25, after 5 years, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR hit the theatres. After being under filming and postponed several times due to pandemics, the film was released today and is receiving thunderous responses from all over the world.

Exactly, in 2017, November 18, director SS Rajamouli shared a picture with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan to announce the pan-Indian film RRR. The picture of these three together created a buzz in the industry. In the pic, the blockbuster trio can be seen flaunting a bright smile sitting on a couch.

Fans all over the world are celebrating the film. They have called it the masterpiece and pride of Indian cinema. Tollywood Celebrities have also watched the movie midnight and heaped praises on the RRR trio. Netizens have also called Ram Charan & Jr NTR's performance as career-best.

The film discusses the life of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), who are up against the British Raj and Hyderabad Nizam. Set in 1920, the storyline talks about the undocumented period of their lives when these two went into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The mega film, which explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, witnesses the global grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

