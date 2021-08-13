Flashback Friday: When Thala Ajith fulfilled promise of late Sridevi by working with her husband Boney Kapoor

Today, on the birth anniversary of late legendary actress , let's take a flashback in the time and recollect when Thala Ajith made a priceless promise to her. Yes, when Sridevi and Thala Ajith worked together in the film, English Vinglish, he promised her that he will definitely do a film with her husband Boney Kapoor, who is a producer. Indeed, the actor did fulfill it in 2019 by working with Boney Kapoor on the superhit Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Hindi film Pink.

In 2019, when Nerkonda Paarvai premiered in Singapore, Boney Kapoor went emotional and said he has managed to fulfill his late wife and veteran actress Sridevi’s dream. The producer tweeted, "I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of Nerkonda Paarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfill my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. It couldn’t have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... the entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

Well, if we can say, not just once, Thala Ajith is fulfilling Sridevi's promise double times as he is yet again working with Boney Kapoor on the anticipated Valimai. Boney Kapoor is producing this big-budget film Valimai under his production house Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.

Valimai is currently the most talked and awaited film in the industry, directed by H Vinoth, who directed Nerkonda Paarvai. The film has so much craze that to get an update from the makers, fans went all berserk by asking at every platform, from Prime Minister Modi's meeting to the cricket stadium. So far, the poser, songs and teaser took the internet by fire. The shoot of the film is currently in its last leg and is slated to release in theatres in 2021.