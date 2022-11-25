Flashback Friday: When Vignesh Shivan thanked Kanmani' Nayanthara 'for being the pillar of my strength'

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been shelling out couple goals for years now, and these two leave no chance to shower one another with love and admiration. Back in April this year, the director took to Instagram, and penned a heartfelt note, crediting the success of their film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal to Nayanthara. His emotional note was accompanied by some BTS photos of his lady love with a kid. The post further included a video of Nayanthara patting Vignesh Shivan's back.

The note went something like this, "Dear Thangamey and now Kanmani… thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life! The pat on the back that u give me….! How much u r there for me !!! Every time I have been low and clueless in my life! The way u have stood by me .. made me take decisions, and how much u have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! It's all you and cos of you my Kanmani! Today to see you sparkle on screen .. #to direct you again and bring the best out of you! Makes me happy as a director :)) it’s always a heartwarming experience to work with you! As We promised & planned we have made a good film and made an equally good character as solid as Kadambari! I hope u r happy with Kanmani too :) All love & thank you."

