Flashback Friday: When Vijay Deverakonda revealed he had flirted with many women before starting acting career

Vijay Deverakonda said that it came as a cultural shock for him when he returned to Hyderabad after his schooling. He said that he entered a different zone where he started to ride bike and started consuming alcohol.
Almost all fans of Vijay Deverakonda will know that he studied in a residential, boys-only school. When his film Arjun Reddy was released, he had an interaction with The First Post, where he opened up about his school life and how his life changed after his school life. In the interview, he said that there was no television in his school and even newspapers came without the entertainment supplements as the teachers wanted the students only to concentrate on studies.

Vijay Deverakonda said that it came as a cultural shock for him when he returned to Hyderabad after his schooling. He said that he entered a different zone where he started to ride bike and started consuming alcohol. He also opened up on how he went speechless after seeing many women in his college as he studied in a boys school. And then, apparently, he started flirting with multiple women. However, he always used to think about the consequences of doing such things.

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on how his character in Arjun Reddy ‘exhausted’ him

He was quoted as saying by the online portal, “Can you imagine what it’s like to study in a boys' school all your life and suddenly end up in a college with a lot of pretty women? You get attracted to them, but you don’t know how to talk to them. Then, I went into a zone that I have to live life — drive a bike, get drunk, flirt with multiple women. I think I’ve a split personality. I have one version of me who thinks about consequences, feelings of others; and then, there’s this other Vijay who wants to just do."

Credits :The First Post

