Flashback Friday: When Yash's daughter Ayra proved she is a born star with her performance on Shark Do Do

KGF star Yash knows how to balance his personal and professional life. Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood, he is also a doting father to two adorable kids Ayra and Yatharv. As the little bundle of joy Arya celebrates her 4th birthday today on 2nd December, let us rewind the clock and check out an adorable video of her grooving to the Shark Do Do song.

Back in September 2021, Yash's better half Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram and dropped a clip of her little one dancing to the kid's track. The post was also accompanied by the caption, "Let's begin this week with some music shall we...P.S: Since last two years, this is all the music I am grooving to.. do do do do." Yash and Radhika Pandit's social media feed is full of such heart-melting posts.