Flashback Friday: When Yash's daughter Ayra proved she is a born star with her performance on Shark Do Do
On KGF star Yash's daughter Ayra's 4th birthday today on 2nd December, check out this cute video of the little munchkin dancing to the Shark Do Do song.
KGF star Yash knows how to balance his personal and professional life. Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood, he is also a doting father to two adorable kids Ayra and Yatharv. As the little bundle of joy Arya celebrates her 4th birthday today on 2nd December, let us rewind the clock and check out an adorable video of her grooving to the Shark Do Do song.
Back in September 2021, Yash's better half Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram and dropped a clip of her little one dancing to the kid's track. The post was also accompanied by the caption, "Let's begin this week with some music shall we...P.S: Since last two years, this is all the music I am grooving to.. do do do do." Yash and Radhika Pandit's social media feed is full of such heart-melting posts.
Check out the video below:
For the unversed, after dating for more than six years, Yash finally tied the knot with Kannada actress Radhika Pandit on 9 December 2016. On 2nd December 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Ayra. A year later in 2019, they once again embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy Yatahrv.
Yash on his upcoming projects
Post the success of the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the third part. During a recent wedding celebration in Bengaluru, a journalist asked the actor about his upcoming project. Reacting to the query, Yash just waved, nodded his head, and gave a huge smile.
According to the reports, Yash will next work with director Narthan for his 19th venture, tentatively named Yash19. If the reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde is being considered to play the leading lady. An official announcement about the project is still awaited.
