Flashback Friday: Young Allu Arjun, Ram Charan dancing together is the best VIDEO you'll see today

Apart from being the finest actors in the film industry, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are one of the best dancers in Tollywood. If you have watched any of their movies, then it is easily understood that they move so well. On that note, we chanced upon a major flashback video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun dancing together from their teen days and it is the best thing you will watch today.

It's Friday and we chanced upon the perfect throwback video, which is trending on social media. The video shared by a fan page on Twitter features two biggest stars of the country in the same frame. In the video, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are seen grooving to Salman Khan's You are my love song from Partner movie. The duo can be seen setting the stage on fire, flaunting their graceful moves and expression. What a perfect frame, their sync, and chemistry is not to be missed.

