Flashback Friday: Young Allu Arjun, Ram Charan dancing together is the best VIDEO you'll see today
Apart from being the finest actors in the film industry, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are one of the best dancers in Tollywood.
Apart from being the finest actors in the film industry, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are one of the best dancers in Tollywood. If you have watched any of their movies, then it is easily understood that they move so well. On that note, we chanced upon a major flashback video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun dancing together from their teen days and it is the best thing you will watch today.
It's Friday and we chanced upon the perfect throwback video, which is trending on social media. The video shared by a fan page on Twitter features two biggest stars of the country in the same frame. In the video, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are seen grooving to Salman Khan's You are my love song from Partner movie. The duo can be seen setting the stage on fire, flaunting their graceful moves and expression. What a perfect frame, their sync, and chemistry is not to be missed.
Similarly, another video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun dancing together went viral a few months ago as well. However, this was from their childhood. As the duo flaunted their moves, Chiranjeevi cheered them.
Also Read: Chiranjeevi has 'no guilt’ about the box office failure of Acharya
On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC 15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the tentatively called RC15 film has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. The actor recently flew to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh for the next leg of RC15. The shooting of this untitled drama is currently progressing at a brisk pace.
Meanwhile, the RRR team has officially sent their nominations list to Oscars 2023 in various categories including Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. The leads of the period action drama, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been placed under the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, the makers and fans await the final Oscars 2023 list.
After the blockbuster first part, Allu Arjun is all set to begin the shoot of sequel too. The film was recently launched with a pooja ceremony. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star will soon start work on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun also has filmmaker Koratala Siva's film AA21 in the kitty.