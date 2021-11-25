Flashback: Prabhudeva, Regina Cassandra & Anasuya look intriguing in the breezy first poster

Actor-filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudeva's bilingual project, Flashback has caught everyone's attention. Amidst the high expectations, the makers have released the first look featuring Prabhudeva, Regina Cassandra, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The poster looks every bit intriguing and breezy.

One can see, Regina Cassandra is in a serious look as a teacher while Prabhudeva and Anasuya's role leaves us curious. Music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar unveiled the first look poster of Flashback and wrote, "Very much happy to reveal the Breezy FIRST LOOK of #Flashback. Congrats to the entire team." Directed by Don Sandy of Jiiva-starrer Gorilla, Flashback is gearing up for a direct OTT release. Billed to be a coming-of-age entertainer, Flashback is bankrolled by P Ramesh Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films.

Sam CS has composed music for the upcoming film that carries a lot of suspense. Reportedly, Prabhudeva is playing a role that he has not done yet. The team has started dubbing for their part and the film will be released soon in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva's long-delayed cop thriller Pon Manickavel has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor and filmmaker is loaded with projects releasing in 2022.