Following rumors of Bigg Boss fame Oviys’s depression, the actor clears the air

Following reports about Oviya's depression, she took to Twitter and clarified that she has been doing alright.

Oviya is undoubtedly the first and the most celebrated reality star in Tamil entertainment after her appearance in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss with Kamal Haasan. When she was cornered in the house, her fans took to social media and formed what they called ‘The Oviya Army’ and ever since, they have been expressing their support to the actor through various social media platforms.

On Wednesday tweeted, "Life has no meaning...". This instantly went viral and caught the internet by storm. Her followers of misconstrued it as a depressive expression and sent out enquiries on her timeline. Folowing various news reports, Oviya cleared the air and clarified saying, "Ada paavigala.. it's a thought! Nothing happened to me".

Ada paavigala.. it's a thought! Nothing happend to me — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) January 29, 2020

Oviya also gave more cheer to her army by posting "The fear of emotional sadness often restricts a person's ability to experience the high heights of happiness. Many people live their entire lives in the middle zone. They do not experience extreme happiness nor do they experience extreme sadness. time to change guys! stay crazy". Now what you hear is the huge sigh of relief from the Oviya Army.

Meanwhile, Oviya will be seen in a cameo role in her contestant Aavarv’s film Raajabheema, which is all set to hit the big screens this year. The film also has Bigg Boss season - 2 contestant Yashika Aannand in a key role.

