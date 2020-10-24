Following Soori’s police complaint, Vishnu Vishal’s father petition for anticipatory bail

This move comes after Soori filed a case against Vishnu Vishal's father and a producer stating that they did not pay his remuneration for a film titled Veerathira Suran.

In what comes as an unexpected movie, Vishnu Vishal’s father Ramesh has apparently filed an anticipatory bail in the Madras High Court weeks after Kollywood’s supporting star Soori filed a complaint against him. Soori filed a case alleging that he hasn't received his remuneration for acting in the film Veerathira Suran starring Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor. The film was produced by Anbuvelrajan and he promised Soori that he will give a piece of land to the actor instead of the remuneration.

Vishnu Vishal’s father apparently got involved in the matter as he was reportedly involved in the real estate business. However, Soori neither received his remuneration nor the land. Soori filed a case against the producer and Vishnu Vishal’s father in the matter. Ramesh’s petition for bail will come to the Court’s hearing next week. Earlier, Vishnu Vishal issued a clarification on his social media space regarding the matter. He stated that Soori owes his production house a sum of money and it is not the other way round.

In his statement, Vishnu Vishal stated that he believes truth will come out and the true accused will be punished. He wrote in his statement, “It is so shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously vested interests are working. In fact, Mr Soori has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance paid to him in 2017 for a film 'Kavarimaan Parabarai' which eventually was dropped.”

