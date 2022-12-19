Football Fever ON: Mohanlal, Mammootty, and others call it 'A glorious final' as Lionel Messi lifts the trophy

Keerthy Suresh, who enjoyed the match at home, took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures in front of the Television in Argentina jersey, "G.O.A.T for a reason!! @leomessi Whatttaaaa Final that was!! Hats off Kylian Mbappe!! @k.mbappe...Vamos Argentina!! ."

Almost the entire country was gripped by football fever last night as they witnessed the historic Argentina Vs France World Cup Final. After 90 minutes of a nerve-racking game and a gripping penalty shootout, Lionel Messi and the team finally lifted the world cup. The final was memorable for several reasons, one of them being that the legendary footballer Lionel Messi had announced that it was his last match.However, after Argentina won the World Cup, the footballer said that he will not retire as he wants to continue his journey as a world champion.

Meanwhile, superstar Mohanlal also shared his excitement on social media, "A glorious final... two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations Argentina on a hard-won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. @leomessi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance...Kudos to @k.mbappe and the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Well done Qatar. Thank you FIFA for a season of thrill, see you again in 2026."

Another Malayalam superstar, Mammotty witnessed the match in the stadium, "Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle...What an atmosphere.. what a moment!! #fifaworldcup2022."

Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others celebrate

Dhanush also wished Lionel Messi and the team on the tremendous win, "Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving Di Maria stepped up when mattered, and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year."

In the meantime, other football fans from the South film fraternity like Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared their excitement on social media as Argentina lifted the trophy after 36 years.

