‘For Life’: Meera Nandan gets engaged; shares photos with her fiancé

Meera Nandan got engaged in a private event that involved only family and close friends. The Mulla actress took to social media to share images of her engagement, with the caption: “For life.” According to reports, it is a purely arranged marriage, and the groom’s name is Sreeju.

The news sent the fans into a frenzy, and best wishes started pouring in from all directions. Celebrities like Pearly Maaney, Archana Kavi, Sshivada, Kaniha, Sonal Devraj, Manjim Mohan and more commented on the Pulliman actress’s post. Among the few friends who attended the event, were Elsamma Enna Aankutty co-star, Ann Augustine, and Bheeshma Parvam actress Srinda.

Check out the post below:

The Engagement Journey

It is reported that the couple actually met on a matrimonial site. After their parents spoke to each other, Sreeju flew in from London to Dubai to meet his potential fiancee. And the rest is a fairy tale. The couple got to know each other, fell in love, and are now engaged. It is also reported that the wedding will take place some time next year.

More about Meera

Meera Nandan started off her career as a host for the show Star Singer in 2007, where director Lal Jose spotted her, and invited her to act in his film Mulla, which also stars Dileep, Biju Menon, Saiju Kurup and more.

From then on out, the actress has starred in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films as well. The actress can be seen in movies like Apothecary, Kathalukku Maranamillai, Jai Bolo Telangana, Karodpathi, Mallu Singh and many more. The actress is currently working as an RJ for Red FM in Dubai.

