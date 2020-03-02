Forensic Box Office Collection Day 1: Tovino Thomas starrer witnesses a great first weekend

The thriller film Forensic starring Tovino Thomas has managed to hit the right chord with the audience and the same has resulted in box office collection. Check it out below.

Tovino Thomas starrer crime thriller Forensic released on February 28 and the film opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Forensic is a story about a serial killer and a psychopath. The audience has been praising Tovino's performance as Samuel John Kattookkaran in the film. Forensic also stars Mamta Mohandas, who is essaying the pivotal role of IPS officer Rithika Xavier. The thriller genre has managed to hit the right chord with the audience and the same has resulted in box office collection.

Forensic took a good start at the Kerala box office and has managed to mint good numbers even on its first weekend. The film collected Rs 1.16 crore at the Kerala box office on its release day. Not only in India, but the film is also earning pretty good in the international market as well. The word of mouth publicity has only helped the movie in earning well at the ticket windows. This Tovino Thomas starrer is yet to release in some parts of India. The crime thriller also stars Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, and so on in the supporting roles.

Check out box office numbers below:

#Forensic 2 Days Kerala Gross- 2.25Cr [ Corrected ] #KannumKannumKollaiyadithal 2 Days Kerala Gross - 90 Lakhs [ Shows Screens Have Increased From Sunday ] — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) March 1, 2020

Forensic is produced by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew under the banner of Juvis Productions in association with Raju Malliath and Ragam movies. Tovino never fails to impress the audience with his strong roles in the films and now, he has left the audience awestruck once again with Forensic. Jakes Bejoy has given the music for the film.

