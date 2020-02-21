Forensic star Tovino Thomas flaunts his ripped body in THIS new pic; Gives major workout goals

Actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space and shared a photo, in which he was seen flaunting his toned body, while working out for his next film Minnal Murali.

While we are all desperately waiting to see Tovino Thomas’s avatar in his next superhero movie Minnal Murali, the actor on Friday took to his Instagram and shared photos of his workout sessions for the film. In the photos, one can see the actor’s well defined muscles as he works out. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “The more you sweat in the practice, the less you bleed in the battle field”.

Minnal Murali, which is supposed to be a big-budget one, is bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters and this movie will mark the second collaboration of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also be featured in Minnal Murali. After Thamasha, director Sameer Thahir will be cranking camera for this film once again. Guru Somasundaram, who rose to fame after his role in Kollywood movies Petta and Aaranya Kaandam, will be essaying a key role in the film. There are few reports that Guru will be seen as the main antagonist.

Though there has been no official word about the film’s release date, reports suggest that the movie's release is being planned for Onam next year. Hollywood stuntman Vlad Rimburg has been roped in for action choreography, while Livingston Mathew will edit the film. The lead character’s superhero costume has been designed by Deepali Noor, who is known for her costume designs in Kollywood movies I, Kaththi and Anjali Menon’s Mollywood movie Bangalore Days.

