‘Forever grateful to God’: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate first Krishna Jayanthi with twin sons; PIC

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Cinema is going through a great phase, in both her personal and professional lives. The popular actress is making her Bollywood debut with Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which hit the theatres today. When it comes to her personal life, Nayanthara tied the knot with her longtime partner, director Vignesh Shivan in June 2022. The much-in-love couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy, in October, of the same year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate first Krishna Jayanti with sons Uyir and Ulag

The talented filmmaker, who is quite active on social media, recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of their twin sons Uyir and Ulag, which was clicked during their first-ever Krishna Jayanthi celebrations. In the pictures, the twin babies are seen adorably dressed in Kasavu dhotis and sitting in front of the well-decorated temple.

"With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi with sooo many beautiful, blessed moments! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag. Happy Krishna Jayanthi hope everyone had a wonderful one with family and friends," Vignesh Shivan captioned his Instagram post. Nayanthara, who recently made her Instagram debut, reshared her hubby's post on her Instagram story. "Forever grateful to God for my blessings... Wikki, Uriy, Ulag," the actress captioned her post.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post, below:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's love story

The lady superstar and renowned filmmaker fell in love during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the Vijay Sethupathi-starring comedy thriller that marked their first onscreen collaboration. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reportedly registered their marriage in 2016 but kept the life update under wraps for long six years. The couple officially tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, which was held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai in June 2022, in the presence of Indian cinema's most popular stars.

The couple's work fronts

Nayanthara is playing the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which is helmed by renowned director Atlee. The actress is set to share the screen with popular actors R Madhavan and Siddharth for the upcoming thriller Test, which went on floors a few weeks back.

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is joining hands with Love Today star Pradeep Ranganathan, for a sci-fi romantic comedy. The project, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, is expected to have an official launch very soon.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara maintains composure amidst fan frenzy during temple visit with SRK and Vignesh Shivan