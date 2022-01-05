Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Shubha Poonja ties the knot with Sumanth Billava

Actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Shubha Poonja tied the knot with beau Sumanth Billava. The intimate ceremony that took place near Mangaluru was attended by only family members and close friends.

Wishes are pouring in from all sides for the newlywed couple on various social media platforms. Sharing the news on her Insta page, the actress penned the note that went like this, "Hello everyone, today I and Sumanth got married in a simple wedding in the presence of family and dear friends in our village.”

Check out the post below:

The couple chose to wear traditional attires for their special day and looked absolutely gorgeous while posing for pictures. This news came as a pleasant surprise for the fans who congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Manju Pavagda who was a co-contestant with Shubha Poonja during Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 also attended her old Bigg Boss housemates’ wedding. Taking to social media, she even wished the couple good luck for the new phase of their life. Shubha Poonja had made her relationship with Sumanth Billava official in June 2020 during a media interaction.

Shubha Poonja will next appear on the big screen in Director Sanjay’s Kannada outing titled Beera. Apart from Shubha Poonja, the film also stars Satya and Roopika in the lead roles. Actors Sadhu Kokila, Satyajith, Suchendra Prasad will play supporting roles in the film. The movie is produced under the banner A@A CREATIONS and the music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya.

