Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's photos from their reception go viral

Chandan Shetty Wedding Reception Photos: Former contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 5, Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty tied the knot today and their pictures are making rounds on social media
7023 reads Mumbai Updated: February 26, 2020 12:47 pm
Finally, all our dreams to see our beloved ex-Bigg Boss Kannada 5 contestants Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty to see as a Jodi came true last night when they held a reception the night before their wedding. It will be fair to say that they look like they were just out of a fairy tale. Clad in a maroon lehenga, Niveditha looked like a Goddess, while Chandan Shetty looked dapper in a maroon and black suit. It goes without saying that the guests simply couldn't take their eyes off them.

Pictures from their reception made rounds on social media. The reception was a grand affair which saw some big names from the Kannada entertainment industry. Puneeth Rajkumar was also spotted at the reception conveying his wish to the couple. Chandan and Niveditha’s love story dates back to their participation in the 5th season of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Sudeep. It was evident even during their participation in the show that they both have a killer chemistry.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty's photo below:

The couple made headlines after they exchanged rings in October 2019. The two tied the knot today morning at a convention hall in Mysore. It is being reported that over 5000 guests, including the popular names of Sandalwood film industry, were expected to attend the ceremony. In the photos of their reception ceremony, the couple radiated in love and happiness.

Credits :Twitter

