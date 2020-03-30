Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Amrutha Suresh invites fans to share videos of their lockdown activities

Amrutha Suresh, former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant, interacts with fans on Instagram and asks them to share videos of their quarantine activities.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 was called off on its 74th day owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that had made its way to India. Host Mohanlal entered the house and informed the contestants about the same. The Coronavirus scare forced the suspension of the show but it seems like the 74 days spent inside the Bigg Boss house have prepped up the contestants for the 21 days nationwide lockdown.

Amrutha Suresh, who was one of the participants on Bigg Boss Malayalam is proof! The singer recently took to her Instagram handle to address the ongoing situation in the country due to the Coronavirus spur and invited her fans to share videos of themselves and their lockdown activities, stating that she would repost the best videos on her official social networking page.

"Hi Amazing people...! We @amazingmeofficial are back with a new idea of sharing your quarantine days ideas to all of us.. Like all of you, I am also excited to hear how you make these quarantine days fruitful.." she wrote.

"Make a video with less that one minute duration (please don’t do an Insta story , so that I can’t share it in the page and it last only one day ), Tag @amazingmeofficial , and then Share...!!! I will Share the best video in the @amazingmeofficial and also here..!" Amrutha invited the fans.

