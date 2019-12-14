Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Swetha Menon gives UNEXPECTED advice to the future contestants

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Swetha Menon opens up on how it felt being a contestant. She also has some advice for the upcoming contestants.

While viewers are waiting with much anticipation for the release of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, former contestant Swetha Menon has got some serious advice to the participants. She reportedly said that no celebrity should participate in the show. According to Times of India, she said it is not possible to predict what might happen in the house.

Swetha said apparently advised the future contestants to go inside at their own risk. She added that the it is an edited show and one cannot predict what might be projected to the audience. She managed to stay for 35 days in the house. The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to hit the TV in January 2020.

Times of India quoted her as saying, “No celebrity should participate in the show, Those 35 days forced me to explore myself. I use to laugh at my own positives and negatives aspects. I was a big fan of Bigg Brother and Bigg Boss Hindi. Hence, I decided to enter the show. I don't regret any moment inside the house”. It can be said with no rethinking that Swetha Menon was one of the most popular contestants of the first season of the show. She was loved for the sporty spirit that she projected inside the house. Currently, the actor is hosting the family reality show 'Kusruthi Kudumbam'.

