Former Bigg Boss Tamil & Ultimate contestant Abhinay Vaddi reacts to divorce rumours with wife Aparna

Former Bigg Boss Tamil Abhinay Vaddi also took part in the ongoing OTT version, Bigg Boss Ultimate and got eliminated. After coming out of the show, he interacted with his fans on social media and during the Q/A session, many bombarded him with the divorce rumours which have been in the news since many months.

The separation rumours of Abhinay and his wife Aparna began when she dropped off his last name from her Instagram handle. She changed her name from 'AparnaAbinay' to 'Aparna Varadharajan.'

Reacting to the divorce rumours, Abhinay wrote, "Firstly, I was shocked to see that news in the media. Was very disappointed to see this kinda false news being circulated by some irresponsible people. Aparna and I are happily married."

Explaining about why his wife changed her last name, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, "She was always and is Aparna Varadharajan and for reliability, we decided to change her display name to Aparna Abhinay before the show to be true. When this change wasn't noticed I wonder why the other change post the show made into a big issue. You must never forget where you are from. So Aparna Varadharajan it is."

According to reports, Abhinay's fondness for Pavani on the show was interpreted as a blooming romance by the housemates and the beginning point for the separation rumours from his wife.

