Former cricketer to play the role of Samantha's boyfriend in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Tamil and Telugu film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the most awaited movies in the South, which is set for release on April 28. While it is well-known that Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are lead actors, a few months ago, the makers also introduced former cricketer Sreesanth as a part of the film. He was introduced as Mohammed Mobi with a poster and now it is known that he is playing the role of Samantha's boyfriend in the film.

A few days ago, a new song titled Dippam Dappam was released and it showed Sreesanth in the role of Samantha's boyfriend. In the song, it is revealed that Samantha has ditched Sreesanth and falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi.

The new song shows Vijay Sethupathi aka Rambo and Samantha aka Khajiti's love story and chemistry with the upbeat music by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Sung by Anirudh and Anthony Daasn, the lyrics are penned by the director Vignesh Shivan itself.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled the cinematography. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, 2022, and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will be distributed across Tamil Nadu. Though Vijay Sethupathi had already worked with both Samantha and Nayanthara, this will be the first time the two actresses will be sharing screen space and the expectations are high for this romantic comedy film.