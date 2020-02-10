Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil gets engaged to Revathi; See Photos
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy 's son Nikhil got engaged to Revathi on Monday, 11 February in Bengaluru. It was a grand engagement ceremony attended by their close friends, relatives and family friends. The couple exchanged rings as per traditional Gowda customs and the photos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Post their engagement, Nikhil and Revathi cut the cake and celebrated the new beginning of their relationship. One can see in the photos, Revathi looking elegant in her traditional look while Nikhil looked dapper in Indo-western outfit.
Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda clicked along with a lot of politicians. Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, KS Eshwarappa from BJP government graced Nikhil and Revathi's engagement ceremony. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was also clicked at the engagement ceremony. The wedding date of the newly engaged couple is yet to be announced.
