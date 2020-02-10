Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil gets engaged to Revathi; See Photos

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil got engaged to Revathi on Monday and the photos from their engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy 's son Nikhil got engaged to Revathi on Monday, 11 February in Bengaluru. It was a grand engagement ceremony attended by their close friends, relatives and family friends. The couple exchanged rings as per traditional Gowda customs and the photos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Post their engagement, Nikhil and Revathi cut the cake and celebrated the new beginning of their relationship. One can see in the photos, Revathi looking elegant in her traditional look while Nikhil looked dapper in Indo-western outfit.

Ahead of their engagement, Nikhil Kumaraswamy interacted with the media and said, "This is a new chapter in my life. My father was telling now that this is kind of a turning point. We are getting engaged with the blessings of elders in the families and well-wishers." Talking about his to be wife, Nikhil was all praise and said how down-to-earth she is. He added, "We both do not prefer wedding, but would like to tie the knot in the presence of our well-wishers."



View this post on Instagram Glimpses of @nikhilgowda_jaguar & Revathi engagement today. Revathi is the relative of former minister M Krishnappa. #nikhilkumaraswamy #engagement #sandalwood A post shared by Madhu Daithota (@madhudaitota) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:50pm PST

Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda clicked along with a lot of politicians. Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, KS Eshwarappa from BJP government graced Nikhil and Revathi's engagement ceremony. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was also clicked at the engagement ceremony. The wedding date of the newly engaged couple is yet to be announced.

​

Credits :Instagram

Read More