Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil to marry amid lockdown?

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil, who got engaged to Revathi in February, is set to enter wedlock despite lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak.

A lot of events, weddings have been cancelled as the nation is witnessing lockdown due to Coronavirus spread. However, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy 's son Nikhil who got engaged to Revathi in February is set to enter wedlock despite the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. According to media reports, Nikhil and his fiance Revathi's families scheduled a meeting recently and decided to go ahead with the scheduled wedding. They have planned to go ahead with the wedding of Nikhil and Revathi despite the lockdown. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their family members.

According to a report in Bangalore Times, the families decided to go ahead with the simple wedding with no guests after taking the advice of their family astrologers and priests. The wedding reception party might be hosted later once the lockdown ends and things are back to normal for good. Kumaraswamy said if he gets the opportunity, the wedding party will be hosted in Ramanagar as the place gave his political birth.

Earlier, the lavish wedding was planned on a 92-acre plot behind Janapada Loka in Ramangara, however, now it will be a simple wedding at their place in presence of immediate family members.

Ahead of their engagement, Nikhil Kumaraswamy interacted with the media and said, "This is a new chapter in my life. My father was telling now that this is kind of a turning point. We are getting engaged with the blessings of elders in the families and well-wishers."

Credits :Bangalore Times

