Former Kerala DGP Sreelekha claims Dileep is innocent in 2017 actress assault case

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to assault and molestation.

Former Kerala Director General of Police, Sreelekha has claimed on her YouTube channel that Malayalam actor Dileep is innocent in the 2017 actress assault case. In a video titled “Dileep innocent in an assault case?", she revealed he is 100 percent innocent and is not involved in the case at all. She added that it was the police's mistake of dragging him into the case and are not accepting the mistake.

She further added, “I have faith in the police, but if they have committed a mistake, why can't they admit it? Why are they so adamant?”

Sreelekha further claims that five to six people who're probably guilty in the case would have been nabbed by the police by now had they not been after Dileep. Apparently, whenever she raised doubts throughout the investigation in the past, she was silenced by her senior officials.

She also alleged that most of the evidence against him has been fabricated by Pulsar Suni and his apparent “quotation gang”. She also shared that Suni belongs to an extortion gang and alleged police that they helped him secure a mobile while he was in the prison.

In 2017, an actress was abducted and allegedly molested after returning back from her work in the evening. Actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case along with Pulsar Sani and five others. Later, the police accused him and others of conspiring to kill the investigating officers in the case.

Also Read: Bhavana Menon on Dileep assault case: 'I am a survivor, not a victim'; Shares her 'traumatic' experience

Dileep's close friend shared some evidence and audio recordings in connection with the case. He claimed that Dileep owned the visuals of the assault even before he saw it at the Magistrate's court. Dileep's brother and wife Kavya Madhavan were also investigated in this part of the case.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault and molestation, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it.