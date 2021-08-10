Former Mr South India Aryan confirms his relationship with Shabana in a romantic post

Tamil actors Aryan and Shabana are popular among the audience for their respective serials, Sembaruthi and Baakiyalakshmi. For a long time, there have also been rumours about their relationship. However, seems like they are true as Aryan shared an interesting post to confirm his relationship with Shabana.

Aryan took to social media and shared a lovely photo to confirm his relationship status. In the photo, the duo can be seen holding hands and flaunting their rings. Although he is hasn't mentioned or tagged Shabana in the post, fans are going gaga over it and wondering if they are engaged. However, neither of them have confirmed anything so far.

Sharing the lovely photo, Aryan wrote, “Fell in LOVE with her soul. Because one day the chemistry will wane. And one day the external beauty will fade. But the soul is ageless, eternal. And it’s where LOVE lives." Shabana reacted to Aryan's post and wrote, “You never fail to amaze me (sic)”. Well, with that comment by Shabana, fans have come to the conclusion that they both have made it official finally. Since then, fans and friends started pouring in wishes for the couple.

Aryan and Shabana's dating rumours began when a lady fan proposed the former and he tagged Shabana to give a reply. The actress answered mine with hearts.

Aryan is a former Mr. South India 2019 and Shabana is playing the female lead in the TV show Sembaruthi, which is the most popular soap opera in Tamil.