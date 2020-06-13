Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID 19

Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter space and stated that he has been unwell since Thursday and his test result for COVID 19 turned out to be positive.

Former Pakistani all-round cricketer Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter space and revealed today that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Afridi, who has played for Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals and 99 Twenty20 Internationals took to Twitter and stated that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday and that his test results for COVID 19 came positive. He asked his followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

The former Pakistani skipper wrote on Twitter, "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery." It is to be noted that he has been actively participating in the relief work to help people combat the pandemic situation. According to media reports, he stepped out last month to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during an auction.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown to curb the rule breakers

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

In his career in Cricket, Afridi’s bowling was the most talked-about compared to his batting and fielding skills. In the 50-over match format, the bowler has scored 395 wickets He also has taken 48 wickets in test matches and 98 wickets T20Is. This news of the cricketer testing positive for the pandemic has sent a shockwave across the globe and fans and followers of him have been sending him wishes for a speedy recovery on social media.

Share your comment ×