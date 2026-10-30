Former partners Nayanthara and Silambarasan TR to work together again for Dude director’s next film? Here’s what we know

Silambarasan TR and Nayanthara have made headlines together on several occasions over the years. Now, it seems that the former co-stars might reunite for the third time after several years in Dude director Keerthiswaran’s next film.

Nayanthara and STR to reunite for a 3rd time for Keerthiswaran directorial

According to several online media reports, including Movies Singapore, Silambarasan TR and Nayanthara are reportedly being considered for a new film. The upcoming movie is expected to be directed by Keerthiswaran and is likely to be an action entertainer featuring STR as a police officer.

However, this remains a report for now, and the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the casting.

Previously, STR and Nayanthara first shared screen space in Vallavan. The romantic thriller, written and directed by the actor himself, received mixed reviews and had a decent run at the box office before becoming a cult favourite among fans.

Later, the duo reunited for the romantic comedy Idhu Namma Aalu (2016).

Silambarasan TR and Nayanthara’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film explores the evolving relationship between a veteran gangster and his foster son. The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will play the lead role in Arasan. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film will serve as a spin-off within the Vada Chennai universe, with several characters making crossover appearances. The film is slated for release in 2027.

The actor is also set to collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu on a fantasy action entertainer tentatively titled STR51. The project was initially expected to begin after Arasan. However, Ashwath Marimuthu has since shifted his focus to Rajinikanth's Dharman amid delays in Vetrimaaran's film.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is set to share screen space with Salman Khan in the upcoming film tentatively titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actress has also reportedly joined the shoot of Dharman , starring Rajinikanth.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the action entertainer is expected to feature Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. Haasan is co-producing the project, while reports suggest that Ram Pothineni may play the primary antagonist and Sreeleela could appear in a significant role.

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