  1. Home
  2. entertainment

French Biriyani Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Danish Sait's Sandalwood film

Kannada film French Biriyani starring Danish Sait has released today on an OTT platform and has opened to mixed response on social media.
4272 reads Mumbai
French Biriyani Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Danish Sait's Sandalwood filmFrench Biriyani Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Danish Sait's Sandalwood film
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Danish, who began his career as a radio jockey in 2013 is currently seen in recently released Kannada film titled, French Biriyani. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. The film has released today on an OTT platform and has opened to mixed response on social media. While fans are enjoying the comedy and laugh riot, a lot of are disappointed with the storyline. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Actually #FrenchBiriyani is good movie bro it's a laughter riot...u can enjoy through Kannada dialogues only not english subs..I know story 0% but comedy 100%....it's hit in karnataka now and it's trending here...but sorry for those who search for the content in this movie." 

As the film released today, Danish's tweeted, "To all the people who’ve watched #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime so far, your reviews genuinely mean a lot. The good won’t go to the head and the bad won’t go to the heart. I’m still taking baby steps in this movie world, will continue to work hard. Thank you. Waaaaarm UGS! (sic)."

Check out what the audience has to say about the film: 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: French Biriyani actor Danish Sait on meeting Puneeth Rajkumar: He is an incredible human being 

French Biriyani is the story of two boys, who share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. It is a twisted journey with a comedy of errors that changes the way they look at life. What results from this goofed up journey is the heartstring of French Biriyani. 

Have you watched the film? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 1 hour ago

peas

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement