French Biriyani Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Danish Sait's Sandalwood film

Kannada film French Biriyani starring Danish Sait has released today on an OTT platform and has opened to mixed response on social media.

Danish, who began his career as a radio jockey in 2013 is currently seen in recently released Kannada film titled, French Biriyani. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. The film has released today on an OTT platform and has opened to mixed response on social media. While fans are enjoying the comedy and laugh riot, a lot of are disappointed with the storyline.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Actually #FrenchBiriyani is good movie bro it's a laughter riot...u can enjoy through Kannada dialogues only not english subs..I know story 0% but comedy 100%....it's hit in karnataka now and it's trending here...but sorry for those who search for the content in this movie."

As the film released today, Danish's tweeted, "To all the people who’ve watched #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime so far, your reviews genuinely mean a lot. The good won’t go to the head and the bad won’t go to the heart. I’m still taking baby steps in this movie world, will continue to work hard. Thank you. Waaaaarm UGS! (sic)."

Actually #FrenchBiriyani is good movie bro it's a laughter riot...u can enjoy through Kannada dialogues only not english subs..I know story 0% but comedy 100%....it's hit in karnataka now and it's trending here...but sorry for those who search for the content in this movie — fact(@Jkl88931075) July 24, 2020

#FrenchBiriyani with shivajinagar ingredients

watch out for hilarious fun ride Special mention to DON MANI

As usual bevarsi kudka @DanishSait rockzzzzz #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime — (@DBoss_maniac) July 24, 2020

Laughing riot, no sense full of non sense makes best comedy movie in recent times, especially police station racist scene ROFL, must watch, and enjoy its the best stress buster#FrenchBiriyani — manivannan (@manivannan1980) July 24, 2020

Want to waste 117 minutes one can surely watch #FrenchBiriyani — Ramya RS (@IAmRamyaRS) July 24, 2020

Watched #FrenchBiriyani @PuneethRajkumar @DishaMadan it's a really good movie filled with laughter, loved all the characters in the movie, comedy timing is great @DanishSait as asgar character played very well, love your work sir. Huge fan good luck for your future projects. — Chidanand (@chid_m17) July 24, 2020

One funny movie #FrenchBiriyani. @DanishSait @pannagabharana You guys doing a great job! Also, it felt nice to see Benglooor since Lockdown haha!#FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime — Ashwin Dravidian (@ashdravidian) July 24, 2020

The problem with #FrenchBiriyani #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime is there is too less screentime for @DanishSait. No effort by the director to even write dialogues.

Amazing concept with very good acting, cinematography and music. Dabba directing. Also overacting by that bhava character. — Common Blore IT Guy (@cmnblritguy) July 24, 2020

French Biriyani is the story of two boys, who share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. It is a twisted journey with a comedy of errors that changes the way they look at life. What results from this goofed up journey is the heartstring of French Biriyani.

