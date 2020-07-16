French Biriyani Trailer: Danish Sait starrer promises another rib tickling comedy

Featuring Danish Sait, the trailer of French Biriyani is out and it will serve you a full plate of biryani with a lot of entertainment, definitely!

After Kannada film Law, French Biriyani becomes the second Kannada film to release directly on the OTT platform. Featuring Danish Sait, the trailer is out and it will serve you a full plate of biryani with a lot of entertainment, definitely! Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar, and directed by Pannaga Bharana, the film also stars Sal Yusuf in a lead role. The action comedy-drama stars comedian Danish Sait as Asgar, who is seen in the role of an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon, visiting the country for the first time.

Their fates cross lines when unexpected circumstances cause Simon and Asgar to unite in order to search for Simon’s lost luggage. French Biriyani promises another rib-tickling comedy and something moviegoers are looking forward to watch amid COVID-19 lockdown. There are a lot of scenes that will make you laugh out loud. The trailer will lift up your mood with various ROFL moments along with spot-on dialogues. Check out French Biriyani trailer below and let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

“We are delighted about the upcoming launch of French Biriyani, as we endeavour to bring to our viewers a light-hearted action-packed comedy thriller that will surely leave an everlasting positive impact on the audience. Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf bring so much to the table in terms of their sheer comic prowess and quirkiness. I truly believe that there could not have been a better choice than them to play the two lead roles. With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories, we are glad that the film will reach a global audience enabling them to revel in Kannada cinema,” said Director Pannaga Bharana about the film that is releasing on July 24th.

