Fresh off Jawan's success, Atlee and wife Priya attend Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; VIDEO

Fresh off Jawan’s success, Atlee and his wife, Priya, were spotted attending Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. The adorable couple looked their absolute best as they graciously posed for the cameras. Both Atlee and Priya chose to go with traditional attire, with the latter donning a yellow sharara set. The filmmaker and his wife make for an adorable couple, and therefore, it was great to see the two of them make a rare public appearance.

Also attending the function were Atlee’s frequent collaborator and Jawan’s leading lady, Nayanthara. The actress, who appeared in three Atlee films: Raja Rani, Bigil, and Jawan, attended the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations hand in hand with her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Atlee and his wife Priya attend Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai

Atlee has emerged as a director who is very much in demand all across the country after the monstrous success of Jawan. It should be noted that the filmmaker has never had a flop movie in his decade-long directing career. Starting from his debut film, the Arya and Nayanthara starrer Raja Rani, to the three consecutive films that he did with Thalapathy Vijay: Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, to his grand Bollywood entry with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, the director has never gone wrong as of yet.

His fans are hopeful that he will continue upholding his winning streak as he ventures into newer territories in his professional life. There are strong rumors that indicate Atlee and Allu Arjun will be collaborating very soon. This is certainly exciting news, as the two of them are very much at the top of their game.

Atlee opens up about the news of his alleged collaboration with Allu Arjun

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee confirmed that the rumors were not untrue and that he is indeed in talks with Allu Arjun for a film. He said, "Allu sir is a very good friend, and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by God’s blessing, so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea, and now let’s wait for God’s blessings. I have given my next call sheet to my child, Meer. The next four months, I am going to be with him and then I will decide on what to do next."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms conversations with Allu Arjun; Says ‘We have an idea, let’s wait for god’s blessing’