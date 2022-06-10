Friday Fitness: Akhil Akkineni flaunts his ripped body as he lifts heavyweights like a true 'Beast'; WATCH

Ever since Akhil Akkineni announced his next titled Beast with Surender Reddy, he has been on an intense fitness journey. While his transformation has already set the internet on fire, he is never leaving a moment to give inspiration to everyone by posting his workout videos on Instagram. Today, he shared a video of his workout and it's a perfect Friday fitness motivation you need ahead of the weekend.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram handle and shared an intense workout video. He is seen flaunting his ripped biceps as he lifts heavyweights in the gym. The actor looks super cool in a tank t-shirt, rugged beard, and long hairstyle, which has become his signature go-to look lately. Akhil Akkineni is raising the expectation for Beast with his unique look and fit body.

It is also to be noted here that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a tremendous transformation to justify his role as a spy in Agent. He has gained a massive amount of weight and is following a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiselled body.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH AKHIL'S WORKOUT VIDEO

As the flick is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th August this year, the filming of the drama is taking place at a rapid pace. Akhil and the team recently shot another action-packed schedule in Manali.

A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Malayalam actor Mammootty is playing a crucial role in the film. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the action drama will have the tunes provided by the sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha.