Friday Fitness: Samantha gives daily dose of fitspiration as she performs dead hang & flaunts sculpted body

Samantha is quite an inspiration when it comes to fitness and the star ensures she keeps sharing updates about the same on her social media handle. Late night, the actress shelled out the right kind of motivation for her fans as she shared a pic of herself nailing a dead hang & definitely didn't look any dead.

Samantha is an avid social media and often shares details of her day to day life. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha dropped a pic in which she is seen nailing an exercise called the 'Dead Hang.' She is seen clad in a tie dye black athleisure with matching sneakers. Well, we couldn't help but notice her toned body and YMC ( Ye Maya Chesave, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's first) tattoo on her neck.

Samantha has evidently gotten much stronger and toned body and is setting major fitness goals like never before. As we kick start weekend, this workout pic of Samantha is sure a daily dose of fitness one needs on the early morning.

On the professional front, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, the first look of the actress was released to introduce her character in the film.

Recently, the Majili actress also announced two new bilingual films- one with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.