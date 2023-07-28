Friday Trivia: Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya's love story was built on a series of coincidences

When asked if wife Amaal gets insecure with the huge female fan following that he has, Dulquer Salmaan answered with a blatant no. He went on to opine that his wife is very secure. From this particular answer and the plenty of other times Dulquer has spoken about Amaal, it is clear that the duo share a healthy relationship. But how did it all start for the beloved couple?

This year will mark Dulquer and Amaal’s 12th wedding anniversary. The couple has been together for more than a decade and is also parents to daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal exude warmth and mutual adoration

How did they meet?

Dulquer had revealed that theirs was a love cum arranged marriage. They studied in the same school, and Amaal was five years his junior. Just to make it clear, there was nothing going on between the two when they were in school. Dulquer mentioned that he did not pursue her until he came back from the US after completing his studies and that it would be creepy to pursue her in school.

Why was it? Dulquer himself stated that she was five years his junior and that it would have been creepy to approach her then. He further elaborated that he did not have any romantic feelings for her back then. But as he came back to India after the completion of his studies, Dulquer himself shared that he felt the pressure to get married.

This is when his family and friends suggested Amaal as someone who would be a good match for Dulquer. This, combined with the fact that Dulquer kept bumping into Amaal everywhere that he went, made him seriously think of getting married to her. When eventually their families met, they all got along so well that the marriage process just fastened.

Dulquer and Amaal’s love story seems to be built on a series of coincidences. Dulquer himself stated that he would bump into her literally everywhere that he went. These accidental meetings with one another turned into something serious quickly and resulted in them getting married in 2011. Since Dulquer is Mammootty’s son, their marriage garnered attention from fans and the press.

Twelve years later, the two are still going strong. Dulquer has also openly expressed the love he, Amaal, and his daughter get from fans, as his fandom considers them to be a solid and stable unit.

