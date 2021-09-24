Friday Verdict: Here's what netizens has to say about Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi teamed up together on the silver screen for the first time in the feel-good film, Love Story. Today, the film was released in theatres after being postponed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the first shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, people took to Twitter and reviewed the film. According to the industry talks, Love Story has woke audiences to reach the theatres in bulks after a long time.

Love Story is a romantic drama set between two people who have bigger dreams. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Revanth while Sai Pallavi will play Mounica, both will be speaking the Telangana dialect in the film. Love Story also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is bankrolled under the banner Asian Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan CH composed music.

the film has been receiving good responses upon its release from the moviegoers. Audiences are appreciating the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, which looks fresh. Director Sekhar Kammula is also being lauded for being able to focus on important issues along with a touching love tale. The film's well-crafted storyline, gripping narration, dance numbers, music is making a good run at the box office. Special mention to Sai Pallavi's dance movies, which are loved by every Telugu audience.

Check out below what netizens have to say about the film

