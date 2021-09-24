Friday Verdict: Here's what netizens has to say about Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's Love Story
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi teamed up together on the silver screen for the first time in the feel-good film, Love Story. Today, the film was released in theatres after being postponed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the first shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, people took to Twitter and reviewed the film. According to the industry talks, Love Story has woke audiences to reach the theatres in bulks after a long time.
Love Story is a romantic drama set between two people who have bigger dreams. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Revanth while Sai Pallavi will play Mounica, both will be speaking the Telangana dialect in the film. Love Story also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is bankrolled under the banner Asian Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan CH composed music.
the film has been receiving good responses upon its release from the moviegoers. Audiences are appreciating the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, which looks fresh. Director Sekhar Kammula is also being lauded for being able to focus on important issues along with a touching love tale. The film's well-crafted storyline, gripping narration, dance numbers, music is making a good run at the box office. Special mention to Sai Pallavi's dance movies, which are loved by every Telugu audience.
Check out below what netizens have to say about the film
It’s been a while since we all experienced cinema the way it should be!
I’m so very excited to watch our @chay_akkineni
#lovestory in the theatres!!
After 2nd wave
Positive vibes world wide
Watch Big Screens only
Don't Piracy
— King Naag PRASSU (@KingNaagPrasad) September 22, 2021
Love u @chay_akkineni
Director kooda gurthupettukoleni names cheppi andhari gurinchi alochinche ni character ki
One Fine day U will Be Star Hero sure
The way u Speak about, cares is #LoveStory #NagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/aoFzyFHI1g
— Balaji (@BaluPKfan) September 19, 2021
#LoveStory @chay_akkineni andaru Kammula & Sai pallavi Craze annaru Cut cheste Andaru Chaitu gurinche Matldtunaru Career Best Acting anta Waiting to Witness Rage of Chay
— R@M@R@O ABHIM@NI (@ntrfryou) September 24, 2021
. #LoveStory is all set to beat @urstrulyMahesh ceeded day 1 Collection's with a margin!
The reviews we seen is really great can't wait to see Shekhar kammula breezing story with heart touching emotions!
Feel sorry for mb fan's who are messing the vibes by creating bot accounts
— TIRUPATI KURRODU (@LohithRoyal18) September 24, 2021
Cinima entra inta baagundi @chay_akkineni what a performance. Really loved the film but little bit lag and older version. Songs are awesome very pleasant to listen.
FINALLY BB FOR CHAY
#LoveStory pic.twitter.com/mwfc4q78Xu
(@forevermbfan01) September 24, 2021
Love story is great ...Not an usual Sekhar kammula type movie..
All we see is Chay and Sai pallavi's beautiful conversations throughout the movie with no deviations sticking to the content with some serious ongoing real life issues spoken in this..I loved it #LoveStory
3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/WxDYZTSE4J
— Detective (@cheeks4042) September 24, 2021
#LoveStory Overall an Average Emotional Love Story!
NC and Sai Pallavi were great on the screen together! The life of the film is the Music and BGM.
Movie had some good moments that were vintage SK but some repetitive scenes that were boring as well.
Rating: 2.75/5
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2021
Done watching #Lovestory and become fan of @chay_akkineni assalu expect cheyala aa performance
(@Bcool__) September 24, 2021
