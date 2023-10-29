Friends fame Matthew Perry's demise: Mahesh Babu, Samantha and others extend heartfelt condolences

The untimely death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, who played one of the leading characters of Chandler Bing has sent shockwaves across the world. He had entertained millions with his sarcasm and antics that made many even discover the extent of sarcastic comedy, idolizing him. The loss of such a fine actor came as a shock to many, with actors all over extending their heartfelt condolences.

Many artists from the Indian film fraternity also expressed their sadness over the loss of Matthew Perry. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Antony Varghese Pepe, and many more took to their official social media handles and condoled the news of Perry's demise.

Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others mourn the death of Matthew Perry

The posts and affection by many well-known artists even from the Indian film fraternity, evidently showcase the love many had for the actor and his character. The sitcom though often criticized for its lackluster comedy of the 90s does not hinder the viewing experience of many even today.

About Friends

Friends, the sitcom which started airing in year 1994 went on for 10 years, ending with the 10th season in the year 2004. It revolved around the lives of six friends, who enjoyed their highs and lows with each other and even sat around at a coffee shop.

The show still holds great value for people, often using the dialogue from the show, especially Perry’s Chandler Bing as a popular cultural reference in memes or in everyday conversations.

