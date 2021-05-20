Friends: The Reunion: R Madhavan believes the show has become a 'world religion'

The superhit 90's sitcom is currently the talk of the town. Not just fans, even celebs are going gaga after the first trailer release of Friends: The Reunion.

The highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion trailer was released yesterday and fans are going berserk. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and the gang are back together to bring some more laughter and happy tears to our lives. Not just fans, even celebs are going gaga after the first trailer release of Friends: The Reunion. South and Bollywood actor R Madhavan also took to his social media space and shared the first glimpse with a caption that read, "I believe friends has become a world religion..what do y'all think?"

The superhit 90's sitcom is currently the talk of the town. All the six lead cast members of the show-Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are back and ruling the hearts of the audience. In addition, this time the special episode will also feature cameos from stars like James Corden, Tom Selleck (who played Richard Burke), David Beckham, Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and many more.

Meanwhile, check out R Madhavan's reaction to the Friends Reunion:

Talking about R Madhavan, who was last seen in Nishabdham opposite Anushka Shetty, the actor is set for his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan also essays the role of a protagonist in the film.

Besides starring in and directing the film, R Madhavan has written and produced the project and it will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

