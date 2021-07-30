Friendship Day 2021: 5 South Indian films you can watch with your BFF on this special day

As it is International Friendship Day on August 1, this weekend, let's celebrate friendship, bond and love on this special day. In life, friendship is foremost important as we don't choose friends, they just happened. Some friends are like family, they stick through thick and thin. College and school time has the most special place in our heart as we find a friendship that lasts forever here. And as it is said that if you have a friend, who makes your life better, then you are a very lucky person. Don't you agree? When it comes to films, to films, the concept of friendship is never neglected and people relate and recall such sweet memories while watching such films. From Happy days to Bangalore, here are a few south Indian films based on friendship, which you can watch with your best friend and celebrate the special day.

Happy Days

When happy days was released, friendship in college got a little bit more close. The story of 6 engineering friends, who through love, hate, fights, bunking classes, exams, studies and career, will make you reminisce about your college life.

Arya 2

Arya 2 is a story of a best friend, who sacrifices his love and everything for his other best friend. Allu Arjun, Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal's friendship is goals but however, it gets complicated when both fall for the same girl. It's a perfect mixture of love and friendship .You can watch Arya 2 on youtube on Aha, the OTT platform.

Bangalore Days

Despite being a Malayalam movie, it garnered a wide range of attention as the storyline of three cousins, who are close friends and very contrast from each other. The cast- Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly will make you laugh and feel friendship everywhere. This classic movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Videos.

Kadhal Desam

Kadhal Desam tests the true friendship of two friends. In the film, two friends fall for the same girl and how situations map is beautiful. The song 'Mustafa Mustafa' is celebrated as one of the best friendships songs ever. As it is a 1996 released, one can find the movie on Youtube.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

This film is a perfect blend of love, friendship, thriller, revenge and hatred. Dulquer Salmaan and his friend Rakshan's comedy timing is unmissable. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.