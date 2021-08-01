Friendship Day 2021: Samantha Akkineni expresses her love and special bond for her best pals

August 2021 has kickstarted on an amazing note with a day to chill with our pals. Yes, we’re talking about Friendship Day, which is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. As we all know, the day is celebrated to rejoice in the bond and special friendship with our best people. South actress Samantha Akkineni also took to Instagram and shared a few special posts as she expressed her love for them. Sharing a photo with Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy, Sam wrote, "Guide".

She also shared a photo with her close pal cum stylist Preetham Jukalker and captioned it, "Home". The Majili actress also shared photos with her makeup artist Sadhana Singh and designer Shilpa Reddy to celebrate friendship on this special day. Hanging out with friends and enjoying a cup of coffee or partying all night out, celebrities make sure to flaunt their friendship in every way possible and it is beautiful.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's posts below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni hit the headlines recently after she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' and changed her name to 'S' on all social media platforms.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for the mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. She also has the Tamil-Telugu film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan with music by Anirudh.