Friendship Day 2024: 7 best South Indian films to watch with your friends on this special day; Bangalore Days, RRR, to Kirik Party

Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate your bonds with friends by watching films together. Several South Indian films explore the theme of friendship in heartwarming and entertaining ways. From the laughter-filled moments of college life to profound connections that withstand time, these films capture the essence of friendship.

So, gather your friends, grab some snacks, and enjoy some of the best South Indian films that beautifully depict friendship.

7 best South Indian movies to watch with your BFFs on Friendship Day

Bangalore Day

Bangalore Days is a critically acclaimed film directed by Anjali Menon. The film released back in 2014 and featured an ensemble cast including Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and several others.

The film revolves around the lives of three cousins from Kerala who move to Bangalore to pursue their dreams. It explores themes of friendship, relationships and personal growth as the characters navigate life in the city. It was later remade in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkal and in Hindi as Yaariyan 2.

Kirik Party

Kirik Party is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is produced by Rakshit Shetty, and it features a talented cast that includes him, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, and several others.

The story follows a group of mischievous engineering students led by the protagonist, Karna, played by Rakshit Shetty. As they go through the ups and downs of college life, the film explores themes of friendship and love, resonating with the experiences of many young adults.

RRR

RRR is a period action drama film helmed by SS Rajamouli. The plot revolves around the friendship between Raju and Bheem. In 1920, British Governor Scott and his wife forcefully took away Malli, a young Gond tribal girl, to serve as their maidservant in Delhi. To rescue Malli, Bheem arrives in the city and befriends Raju, a police officer, unaware that they are on opposing sides.

Raju and Bheem quickly bond after saving a child from a runaway train. However, their friendship is tested when Raju realizes Bheem's true mission to infiltrate the governor's mansion.

Happy Days

Happy Days is a coming-of-age film helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The film follows the lives of eight engineering students as they understand the challenges and joys of college life, forming deep friendships along the way. Through various incidents, including romantic entanglements and conflicts with seniors, the film portrays the essence of college life.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi is a romantic drama film directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film features an ensemble cast including Ram Pothineni, Lavanya Tripathi, Anupama Parameswaran, Sree Vishnu, and others.

The plot of the film revolves around five childhood friends - Abhi, Vasu, Sai, Satish and Koushik. Abhi, who is a restaurant owner, meets with Shreya and becomes friends with her. However, the arrival of Shreya in their lives impacts the dynamics of the group, especially Abhi's friendship with his best friend Vasu. The film explores how friendships can change over time.

Classmates

Classmates, directed by Lal Jose, is known for its nostalgic portrayal of college life intertwined with elements of mystery. The story revolves around a group of friends from the 1991 graduating class who reunite ten years later for a class reunion. As they relive their cherished memories, the reunion takes a dark turn when they confront the mysterious death of their friend Murali, which casts a shadow over their gathering.

The film features a stellar cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran as P. Sukumaran, Narain as Murali, Jayasurya as Satheeshan, Indrajith Sukumaran as Pious, and Kavya Madhavan as Thara.

Premam

Premam is a romantic drama film directed by Alphonse Puthren. The film follows the life of George (played by Nivin Pauly), a young man who experiences love at different stages of his life, from his teenage crush to adulthood. Each love interest, portrayed by talented actresses including Sai Pallavi as Malar, Anupama Parameswaran as Mary, and Madonna Sebastian as Celine, plays a crucial role in shaping George's character and his understanding of friendship with love.

So this Friendship Day, which one of these South Indian films will you watch with your friends? Let us know in the comments section.

