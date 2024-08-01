Friendship Day 2024: Real-life best friends of South Indian film industry: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan to Mohanlal-Mammootty

South cinema has always been known for celebrities having some of the best camaraderie on screen and off the screen as well. Many of these friendships turn into long-term relationships, becoming best friends forever. On this Friendship Day, let us celebrate these stars for sharing such a deep bond with each other.

So, here are some of the most lovable real-life friendships shared by celebrities that have become examples of serving BFF goals.

Real-life best friends of the South Cinema industry

1. Rajinilkanth & Kamal Haasan

Since his debut as an actor in 1975 with the movie Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth has shared a deep bond and special friendship with Kamal Haasan. Over the years, the actors have evolved in their careers, becoming superstars and even sharing healthy competition.

However, despite them competing with their films, the actors have always seen each other as equals and still strive to emphasize their respect and bond at any given occasion.

2. Prabhas & SS Rajamouli

Years before the celebrity duo made their way into immense success with the film series Baahubali, both of them used to share a deep sense of friendship. Collaborating for the first time in the film Chatrapathi, Prabhas, and Rajamouli have only grown in their lives as friends.

Both the artists are often seen having fun pulling each other's legs at social events and even having a small banter on the screen with Kalki 2898 AD.

3. Kajal Aggarwal & Tamannaah Bhatia

Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia may have never shared the screen together in a film but both the actors are surely best friends and have been supportive of each other on various occasions.

This was evident when Tamannaah was once asked about Kajal in an Ask Me a Question session on her Instagram back in 2020. The actress has had a strong bond with the actress since their starting years as actors and has enjoyed some of the deepest conversations along with fun times whenever they have met.

4. Dulquer Salmaan & Nazriya Nazim Fahadh

Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim are often the sights on social media, celebrating each other's success. The actors have worked together since 2014 appearing in movies like Bangalore Days, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, and Salalah Mobiles.

Over the years, their onscreen collaborations may have diminished by the strong friendship both actors share is often depicted on various occasions. Not just DQ and Nazriya, but their better halves Amaal and Fahadh Faasil also share a deep camaraderie.

5. Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Talking about co-stars turning BFFs, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first appeared together in the film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin. Acting as each other’s love interests in the film, their bond from the sets shifts into a real-life friendship where they both seem to have a strong connection.

The duo is more than often seen celebrating each other’s victories and complimenting them. The actors even came back onscreen together once again last year for the rom-com flick Kushi, where their chemistry was praised by many.

6. Suriya & R Madhavan

Actors Suriya and R Madhavan are also one of the celebrity duos in South cinema who have managed to be best friends over the years. Starting off in Tamil cinema, both actors appeared together on screen in the Mani Ratnam movie Aayutha Ezhuthu.

From there on, they have shared a unique bond. So much so that Maddy has acted in a cameo role in the movie Magalir Mattum starring Jyothika which was bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainments.

On the other hand, Suriya also played a key cameo role in R Madhavan’s movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, for its Tamil version.

7. Mohanlal & Mammootty

Speaking about best friends in South cinema, one cannot go ahead without mentioning the dynamic duo of Malayalam films, Mohanlal and Mammootty. Superstars of their own reign who are often called the Big Ms, the actors have shared a special friendship in films despite having a healthy rivalry in movies.

Starting their careers at different timeframes, the actors have emerged as the largest stars in Malayalam cinema’s history. Sharing the screens in several movies together the actors have stood tall to the testament of time with regards to their friendship. Interestingly, did you know that Mammootty had also once acted as Mohanlal’s father in a movie?

These are only some of the best friends in the South cinema industry. Many more actors who worked together over the years have managed to establish a bond with each other and continue to be the greatest support system when in need. Happy Friendship Day to everyone!

